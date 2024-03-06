Uttam Kumar, NDSA officials meet to address damages sustained by barrages

Hyderabad: Telanagna irrigation minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy met the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) expert committee on Wednesday to address the damages sustained at the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

Accompanied by principal secretary Rahul Bojja, special secretary Prashanth Patil, ENC Anil, and other officials, minister Reddy outlined the issues, focusing particularly on the sagging pillars noticed at Medigadda on October 21, 2023.

Pledges support for NDSA field probe

Reddy expressed gratitude to the Central Water Commission for promptly assembling the expert committee under the NDSA’s purview at the request of the Telangana Government. He assured full cooperation from the state and stressed the government’s commitment to following the committee’s recommendations. He also revealed a four-month deadline for the submission of the comprehensive report, with a request for an interim report to expedite repairs.

The minister pledged support for the NDSA team’s three-day fieldwork across the Kaleshwaram project sites and emphasised the importance of taking preemptive measures before the rainy season.

Warning against non-cooperation with the NDSA committee, Reddy mandated the provision of all necessary documents, threatening strict consequences for non-compliance and document concealment.

Says BJP complicit in corruption

In a subsequent media interaction, Minister Reddy dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticisms of the Congress Government’s handling of the Kaleshwaram project probe. He questioned the PM’s silence during the previous government’s tenure and accused the BJP of complicity in alleged corruption.

Reddy alleged that PM Modi distorted facts during his recent Telangana visit, criticizing the BJP’s failure to fulfill promises made to Telangana and nationwide while asserting the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

In light of ongoing developments, Minister Reddy announced plans for a judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project.

The meeting concluded with a pledge for continued collaboration between the state government and the NDSA committee in restoring the damaged barrages.