Uttam Kumar to attend tribunal hearing on Krishna water dispute

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, September 13, said he will attend all hearings of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) from September 23.

He said the government is taking all measures to ensure not a single drop of water belonging to Telangana is wasted. “We will ensure maximum utilisation of Krishna waters for irrigation, drinking, and industrial needs,” he said in a review meeting with senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan and a team of legal and technical experts. The discussions were held in preparation for the crucial Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) hearings scheduled in New Delhi from September 23 to 25.

Referring to the tribunal hearing as “potentially the last round of hearings,” the minister said Telangana will present its case with clarity and resolve.

“We will brief the chief minister about the issues placed before the tribunal, the progress made so far, and what steps are required to secure Telangana’s just share of Krishna waters,” he said.

According to officials, Telangana’s pleadings before the tribunal since February 2025 have focused on highlighting the historical injustices faced by the region under the united Andhra Pradesh.

The arguments have covered basin parameters, principles of equitable distribution, scientific crop water requirements, the impact of changing cropping patterns, and the misuse of water allocations by Andhra Pradesh through unauthorised outside-basin diversions.

The state has underscored that Andhra Pradesh has consistently expanded canal capacities and illegally lifted Krishna waters to regions outside the basin, particularly through projects linked to the Godavari, Pattiseema, Chintalpudi and Pulichintala diversions.

Telangana’s legal team has also pressed the Tribunal to take note of evaporation savings, alternative sources available to Andhra Pradesh, and legal safeguards provided under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The minister stressed that Telangana’s demand for 71 per cent of 811 TMC of dependable Krishna water is based on fair principles.

He said the state had presented documentary evidence to show that almost the entire 65% dependable flow should be earmarked for Telangana’s projects, given the extent of drought-prone areas and the lack of irrigation infrastructure historically.

The minister said that Telangana has filed credible and updated data to justify the enhanced requirements.

He further said that the Congress government has taken an in-principle decision to create additional capacities and utilise the maximum possible water. We are determined not to miss this opportunity.

Officials said most major issues have been addressed, while a few crucial topics remain, including allocation of carryover storage, liberty to utilise remaining waters above 2,578 TMC, and general principles of operational protocol.

Telangana is seeking liberty to store and use leftover water through offline storage, particularly in drought-prone areas, and to ensure June–July requirements of at least 80 TMC are secured. It will also argue that in-basin demands must take precedence over outside-basin diversions.

Legal issues, including the interpretation of Section 4(1) of the ISRWD Act and the efficacy of Paragraph 10 of the Eleventh Schedule of the Reorganisation Act, will also be raised.

The government has further highlighted that savings of nearly 291 TMC have emerged due to updated scientific assessments of crop water requirements, changes in cropping patterns, and alternative sources tapped by Andhra Pradesh. Telangana has asked that these savings be redistributed equitably.

Reddy was informed that Andhra Pradesh has persistently opposed these projects before the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal, and River Management Boards, leading to delays. Telangana will now press the Tribunal to acknowledge its right to develop these schemes.

Government Orders (GOs) are also being prepared for ongoing and contemplated projects to reinforce the case. These include capacity expansion of Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, and Palamuru–Rangareddy LIS; creation of new reservoirs for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs; and the Jurala Flood Flow Canal, designed to divert 100 TMC during flood season.

The minister recalled that in the past, Telangana could not fully utilise Krishna waters due to the absence of projects, while Andhra Pradesh benefited from diversions and increased canal capacities.

“After Congress came to power, we have come up with concrete plans to tap every drop of Krishna water available to us. Our farmers will not be left dependent on rainfall alone, and Hyderabad’s growing drinking and industrial needs will also be safeguarded,” he said.

He added that the government was committed to creating huge storage capacities, both online and offline, to ensure water availability even in deficit years.

“The Tribunal has acknowledged the injustices done to Telangana. We must continue to pursue our case with firmness and ensure that our rightful share is secured once and for all,” Reddy concluded.