Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh touches Shivpal’s feet in Mainpuri

Mainpuri: After almost six years of strained relations, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday touched the feet of his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav on stage at an election meeting in Mainpuri.

The gesture was greeted by a thunderous applause.

Addressing the meeting, Shivpal said, “Aap ne kaha, ek ho jao to hum ek hog aye. Ab bahu ko jeeta dena (you asked us to unite and we have done so. Now make the daughter-in-law win).”

Akhilesh Yadav, in his speech, said: “There was never any difference between me and my uncle. There was no problem in our relationship. If there were any differences, they were political in nature and now even those differences have been wiped off.”

Also Read Shivpal named SP star campaigner in Mainpuri LS bypoll

Sharing the stage with Akhilesh and Shivpal, was Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP chief Shivpal Yadav, touches his feet atop the stage while campaigning for the byelections in Mainpuri, UP pic.twitter.com/c82LOivUqb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2022

The Yadav clan is apparently going out of its way to present a perfect family picture in the by-elections.

All family members are unitedly campaigning in favour of Dimple Yadav, leaving nothing to chance.