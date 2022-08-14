Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests another alleged Jaish terrorist

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested one Saifullah for his alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday on a tip off provided by Mohammad Nadeem, who was arrested by the ATS from Saharanpur on Friday.

According to an official release, Saifullah, also known as Habib-ul-Islam, is an expert in making virtual IDs, and he had made over 50 virtual IDs for terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook.

He used to send audio messages related to Jihad from these platforms.

Saifullah is now being interrogated by various agencies.