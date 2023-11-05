Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Ayodhya

Ayodhya: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The NCS further said that the quake’s epicentre was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215 km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh,” it said.

Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

At least 157 people were killed and over 160 others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region, officials said on Saturday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” Modi posted on X tagging his counterpart Prachanda.