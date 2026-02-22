Uttar Pradesh: Man gets lifer for raping mother in Bareilly

Bareilly: A court here on Saturday, February 21, sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping his mother.

Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Suresh Babu Sahu said on October 12, 2021, a woman along with her two sons Pradeep and Rajesh, came to the Bhamora police station and lodged a rape complaint against another son, Kishan Lal.

The woman alleged that on the night of October 10, 2021, Kishan Lal asked her to open the door saying he was hungry.

When the mother opened the door, he entered the room and grabbed her neck. He then raped her and threatened to kill her before fleeing.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections.

Sahu said, during the investigation, Kishan Lal’s semen, blood, hair, and his mother’s clothes were sent for DNA testing, which confirmed the incident.

The ADGC said based on the chargesheet filed by the police, Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Ashok Kumar Yadav on Saturday held Kishan Lal guilty of raping his mother, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment, the advocate said.