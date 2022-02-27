Uttar Pradesh Polls: Voting in Barabanki

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th February 2022 5:22 pm IST
Barabanki: Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Barabanki: Women show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Barabanki: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Barabanki: People wait in long queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Barabanki: People wait in long queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Barabanki, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

