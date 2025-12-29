Uttar Pradesh tops domestic tourism with 137 cr visitors, 4th for foreign

Lucknow: Extensive renovation of religious, cultural and historical sites, along with the development of modern tourism infrastructure, have posited Uttar Pradesh as the most popular destination for domestic tourism and in fourth place in terms of foreign tourist arrivals.

According to data released by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, more than 137 crore domestic tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2025, besides 3.66 lakh foreign tourists, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

The most significant contributor to this achievement was the grand Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which witnessed a historic footfall of over 66 crore devotees, the statement said, adding that Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura Vrindavan and Shravasti have emerged as major tourism hubs.

New avenues of religious and cultural tourism have developed across the state, the statement asserted, saying regular events organised by the tourism and culture department such as the ‘Deepotsav’, ‘Rangotsav’, ‘Dev Deepawali’ and ‘Magh Mela’ have become major attractions for tourists from India and abroad.

Uttar Pradesh has always been a vital centre of Indian culture and history, but tourism destinations that remained neglected before 2017 have been revived and transformed under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it said.

Along with restoration, emphasis was laid on strengthening transport, hospitality and connectivity. Improved air connectivity, expanded rail and bus services, and growth of accommodation facilities have led to a significant rise in foreign tourist arrivals.

According to statement, in 2025, the state tourism department initiated development projects worth Rs 1,283.33 crore.

Major projects include beautification of ghats in Varanasi, construction of an integrated circuit house and convention centre, development of the Kalinjar integrated route in Chitrakoot, and creation of tourist facility centres along the Ram Van Gaman Marg.

Restoration work is in progress at Bhagwanpur Temple in Moradabad, Ajitashram Yog Kunj in Shahjahanpur, Valmiki Nagar’s Lav Kush Kuti, Tretayug Bhoomi Kuti, Bharatkothi, Sita Rasoi and Kausalya Sthal.

Additionally, five new projects worth Rs 7 crore were launched through district tourism units. Under the Mukhyamantri Tourism Development Cooperation Scheme, two projects were approved this year, while four more are set to receive approval soon.

The tourism department, in co-ordination with other departments, organised several large scale cultural events throughout the year, taking tourism in the state to new heights. The most prominent among them was the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which attracted record numbers of tourists from the country and abroad.

The grand Deepotsav at Ayodhya broke its own Guinness World Record for the lighting of earthen lamps, while the world’s largest Ram Takht showcased during the Ramleela in Varanasi was also recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Performances such as ‘Ram Katha’ on the ghats of the Ganga, Kathak dance presentations, 3D holograms and projection mapping created an unforgettable experience for visitors.

During Holi, events like Rangotsav in the Braj region, ‘Chilka Holi’ of Ramnagar, Holi of Kashi and ‘Lathmar Holi’ of Mathura mesmerised tourists.

In 2025, festivals including ‘Ghaghra Mahotsav’, ‘Brahma Mahotsav’, ‘Makar Sankranti Mahotsav’, ‘Dudhi Mela’, ‘Ghazipur Mahotsav’, ‘Varanasi Mahotsav’ and ‘Lalgarh Mela’ of Chitrakoot led to a notable rise in tourist numbers, revenue generation and local employment, the official release exalted.

According to the statement, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022 has ensured multi-dimensional development of tourism in the state. Under this policy, 1,757 tourism units have been registered on the Uttar Pradesh tourism portal while investment proposals worth Rs 37,688.58 crore have been received.

To promote Uttar Pradesh tourism globally, the department participated in major international platforms including Zurich Travel Mart, Global Travel Market 2025, Paris Fashion Week, GTAC Tokyo Sydney, ITB Asia and FITUR 2025.

At the national level, the department strengthened its outreach through participation in ITB India, GTA events in Patna, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, and Expo Jaipur.

Focussing on youth empowerment, the tourism department implemented the CM Tourism Fellowship Programme to provide structured training opportunities to young professionals. Youth Tourism Teams were formed in all districts of the state to assist tourists and promote cultural preservation.

In collaboration with the Centre, the department is also conducting 17 travel and tourism courses, enabling youth to gain employment as tourist guides, air hostesses, cabin crew members and hospitality professionals. In this sequence, Phase 2 of the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Shahjahanpur, developed at a cost of Rs 46 crore, is nearing completion, it said.

Under the Youth Travel Mart initiative, youth tourism teams provided assistance to tourists in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Chandauli, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi, Farrukhabad, Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The department also organised school-level quiz and photography competitions across major cities to promote awareness and heritage conservation. On World Tourism Day, students from 11 schools in Lucknow were taken on guided tours of prominent tourist destinations.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 implemented by the Centre, projects such as Azad Park and Knowledge Hub in Prayagraj and the Buddhist Museum in Shravasti are being developed.

With support from the Ministry of Finance under the Museum and Heritage Cluster Phase 1, development works are underway at sites in Kanpur associated with freedom struggle of 1857, Nawabganj Temple in Sultanpur and Farrukhabad, and Maa Kamakshi Devi Temple in Chitrakoot. An integrated project worth Rs 2.68 crore in Hardoi is nearing completion.

The Homestay Scheme promoted by the department has boosted self-employment, while rural tourism initiatives have revived folk music, traditional cuisine and local customs, the statement added.