Uttar Pradesh: Wife, lover kill husband, stages it as suicide

Rae Bareli: A woman along with her lover were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli for allegedly murdering her husband, police said.

The accused dressed up the scene to make it look like a case of suicide. They even planted a suicide note, saying that no one was responsible for the death.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, said that the accused woman, Shubha Devi, 32, was married to Rajesh, who worked at an automobile company in Gujarat.

Shubha, who lived in Rae Bareli, was in a relationship with Sumair, 38.

Last week, when Rajesh returned for Dussehra holidays and came to know about his wife’s extra-marital relationship, he insisted that she should accompany him to Gujarat.

This unsettled Shubha and Sumair, who first strangled Rajesh and then hung his body from the ceiling to make it appear as a case of suicide.

However, the post-mortem report said that Rajesh had been strangulated to death.

However, it was Shubha who had informed the police that her husband committed suicide at his residence in Gadaganj police station.

“A team reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem examination, but a motive could not be ascertained following which the victim’s brother was contacted. He claimed that minutes before the incident, he had spoken to his brother Rajesh and the latter did not sound depressed or worried over anything,” the SP said.

The police team also recovered a suicide note but handwriting experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory said that the handwriting was of someone other than Rajesh.

“We also took phone records of the victim’s wife and found one specific number of a person with whom she used to speak for long at odd hours. A team rounded up the person operating the number and he was identified as Sumair,” the SP added.

Sumair’s handwriting sample was also taken, which matched with that on the suicide note.

“We interrogated Sumair who spilled the beans that he along with the victim’s wife first strangulated Rajesh and then dressed up the scene as of a suicide,” said Arvind Singh, Station House Officer, Gadaganj.