Uttarakhand: 600 families to be evacuated from ‘sinking’ Joshimath town

Joshimath: After a temple collapsed in Singdhar ward of the Himalayan town of Joshimath on Friday evening, alarming residents living under constant fear of a major disaster in the offing, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the evacuation of residents in the area.

According to local residents, there was no one inside the temple when the incident occurred as it had been abandoned after it developed huge cracks over the past 15 days.

Huge cracks have appeared in many houses and nearly 50 families have been moved to safer locations, disaster management officials said.

Apart from them, 60 families living in a colony meant for Vishnu Prayag Jal Vidyut Pariyojana employees have been shifted elsewhere, its director Pankaj Chauhan said.

Marwari area where an aquifer burst three days ago is the worst hit. Several houses there were damaged in varying degrees while water from the aquifer is constantly flowing down with great force.

All construction activities related to mega projects like the Chardham all-weather road (Helang- Marwari bypass) and the NTPC’s hydel project have been stopped till further orders on the demand of residents.

The Auli ropeway service has also been stopped after a huge crack developed beneath it, former president of the local municipality Rishi Prasad Sati said.

Land subsidence has been going on for more than a year but the problem has aggravated over the past fortnight, he said.

Meanwhile, protests continued on Friday as people staged a dharna at the tehsil office of Joshimath, demanding rehabilitation.

Dhami ordered the immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking.

“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters here on Friday after reviewing the situation in the sinking town with officials via video conference.

“We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath,”

The chief minister will visit Joshimath on Saturday, meet the affected people and hold a meeting with officials.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and secretary, disaster management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha along with a team of experts are camping on the ground to constantly monitor the situation, Dhami said.

Joshimath is sinking!



Relocation of people from the affected areas should be done expeditiously, he told the officials.

Medical treatment facilities should be available on the ground and arrangements for airlifting people should also be made, he said.

An immediate action plan, as well as a long-term action plan, should be prepared, and work on both should be started in right earnest, Dhami said.

Procedures should be simplified to expedite work on treatment of danger zones, sewer, and drainage.

“Lives of our citizens are most important to us,” he said.

“Joshimath should be divided into sectors and zones and action should be taken accordingly. A disaster control room should also be set up in the town,” the chief minister said.

For permanent rehabilitation of the affected people, alternative locations should be identified in Pipalkoti, Gauchar, and other places, he said.

The district magistrate should stay in touch with people and the potential danger zones should also be identified.

“Moving people to safe locations is necessary. Satellite images can also be useful in this. All departments should act with a team spirit to achieve success in the exercise,” Dhami said.

Adequate deployment of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel should be made to help the affected people, he said, adding helicopter services should also be made available if required.

“Joshimath is a town of religious and cultural importance. Care should be taken to ensure that the livelihoods of people are not affected,” he said.