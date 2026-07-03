Uttarakhand: Bajrang Dal, VHP claim to find ‘illegal’ madrasa

Chamoli: Members of the right-wing Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad raised allegations that a madrasa was being illegally operated in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after entering a house where a child was being taught Arabic for Quranic purposes.

The workers questioned the teacher and his associate, asking for details about the building’s ownership and reading the Arabic letters aloud.

They claimed that teaching Arabic inside a house amounted to operating a madrasa, which, as of July 1, can no longer operate following the dissolution of the Madrasa Board.

According to the teacher, Friday prayers are held occasionally, followed by Arabic lessons for some children.

Also Read Uttarakhand abolishes Madrasa Board, sets common authority

“Hum bohot pyaar se samjhare hai, tu acha nai karra hai, dekh lena (We are explaining this to you nicely, what you’re doing isn’t right; just you wait and see),” a Hindutva worker was heard warning the teacher.

The Hindutva workers even raised concerns over a displayed prayer timetable simply because it was written in Arabic.

They issued more threats, intimidated the teacher, and later submitted a memorandum to the local police station, demanding its closure. One of the workers said the issue was concerning, especially regarding the sensitive nature of the location, as it was a border area and due to increasing “demographic change.”

“This is a really problematic matter because it is near the border and the way the demography has been changing. We are looking at the issue in that angle and proceeding accordingly. Simultaneously, the devbhoomi should be respected. This operation should be closed immediately.”

Members of the right-wing Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad raised allegations that a madrasa was being illegally operated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after entering a house where a child was being taught Arabic for Quranic purposes.



They claimed that teaching Arabic… pic.twitter.com/Sv58c7vnRc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 3, 2026

Kotwali Inspector Devendra Rawat confirmed that an investigation is underway following the receipt of a complaint, while Tehsildar Mahendra Singh assured that appropriate action would follow the inquiry based on established regulations.