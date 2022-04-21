Uttarakhand: In Roorkee, Kali Sena calls for persecution of Muslims

Following the unrest in Roorkee where communal violence took place on April 16, right-wing organisation Kali Sena called for violence and said that if Muslims were not defeated, they will “protest aggressively.”

On April 16, Hindus and Muslims clashed after anti-Muslim slogans were raised in front of a mosque during a Shoba Yatra procession at Dada Jalalpur village in Bhagwanpur area of Roorkee.

Four days later on 20th, right-wing Hindu groups gathered at the Dada Jalalpur village and started walking towards Bhagwanpur Toll Plaza chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

One of the participants in the call for genocide, Rajeev Joshi, while speaking to the crowd, threatened the district administration saying, “If these Muslims are not prosecuted, if the administration does not bury them, then Kali Sena will come here from all over India and protest aggressively.”

The video of the threat can be accessed below:

#Roorkee Update 👇👇"If the administration doesn't bury them(muslims), Kali Sena will come here from all over India and protest, and that protest will be aggressive. Maybe our Sainiks will outnumber the administration."

Says Rajeev Joshi at bhagwanpur toll plaza. #Roorkee pic.twitter.com/N2MIEtRle6 — Satyam Tiwari (@BBauuaa) April 20, 2022

Another video shows a Swami named Dineshanand speaking to the camera saying, “We cannot let Uttarakhand become another Kashmir.”

What happened in Roorkee

Communal violence broke out between the Hindus and the Muslims on April 16 during a Shoba Yatra. The procession reached a mosque in Dada Jalalpur where loud music and a DJ were being played.

When the Muslim community asked them to take the procession forward as it was time for them to break the fast, the procession ignored it. As a result, stone pelting started, and vehicles were burnt.

So far, 14 Muslims have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. No arrests have been made in connection with the provocative speeches against Muslims.