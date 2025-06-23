Uttarakhand landslide traps 2 pilgrims; 1 rescued, injured

Uttarkashi: Two pilgrims are feared trapped in the debris of a landslide that occurred on Monday near 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand.

One pilgrim from Maharashtra was rescued in an injured condition and rushed to a hospital, while the search for two pilgrims is still on, the State Emergency Operation Centre said in Dehradun.

The injured man was rushed to a primary health centre in Jankichatti where he was given stitches and first aid. Identified as Rasik from Mumbai, the rescued pilgrim is conscious, a disaster management official said in Uttarkashi.

Also Read Uttarakhand HC stays panchayat elections over reservation dispute

District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Singh Gusain said 108 ambulances have been rushed to the spot and a search is underway involving State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and forest department teams.

Medical and veterinary personnel have also reached the spot, he added.

Three persons were reported to be buried in the rubble that came down following the landslide, Gusain said.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya is continuously monitoring the situation from the control room and has directed all agencies concerned to immediately reach the affected area and carry out rescue work.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the incident.

SDRF, police, forest department, medical and other teams are on the spot for the search-and-rescue operations, he said.

Dhami also prayed for the safety of those trapped in the landslide.