Uttarakhand madrasas to include Operation Sindoor in syllabus

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board on Tuesday, May 20, announced it would include the Indian Army’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, in its curriculum.

Speaking to the media, the board president, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, said that the decision was taken after a delegation from the Muslim community met with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, expressing their support for the military operation.

“We want to share the successful story of the ‘Operation Sindoor’ with our children so that future generations understand how our Indian armed forces executed it with strength, bravery, and courage, ensuring no civilian casualties,” Qasmi said.

Uttarakhand currently has around 451 madrasas, with over 50,000 students.

About Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that took away 26 lives on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 against Pakistan, targeting nine terrorist launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the hideouts of top terror masterminds Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.