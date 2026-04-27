Uttarakhand NIT student from Hyderabad feared drowned in Alaknanda river

Pauri Garhwal: A 21-year-old B.Tech student from NIT Uttarakhand is feared drowned in the Alaknanda river after he went missing while bathing with his friends on Sunday evening, officials said.

The student, identified as Anand Mohan, is a third-year student hailing from Hyderabad. The incident occurred around 4 pm near the NIT ground.

Mohan failed to resurface after jumping into river

According to Srinagar Naib Tehsildar Kailash Ravi, Mohan had gone to the riverbank with three classmates. His companions told the police that Mohan jumped into the river from a mound and failed to resurface.

The panic-stricken students alerted the local police immediately. Teams from the Srinagar police station, SDRF, and Water Police reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Officials shared that search efforts continued till late evening, but the student remains missing. Information regarding the incident has been sent to the victim’s family in Telangana.

Search operation suspended due to darkness

The search operation was suspended due to darkness and will resume early Monday morning, the officials said.