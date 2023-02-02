Uttarakhand: STF to appeal in high court against bail to paper leak accused

Dehradun: The Special Task Force will soon file an appeal in the High Court against the bail granted by a lower court to the main accused in the paper leak of recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

“The chief minister has issued directions to take stern action against those involved in the recruitment scam. The STF will soon file an appeal in Uttarakhand High Court against bail granted by the lower court to the main accused Hakam Singh and Sanjiv Chauhan,” ADG, law and order, V Murugesan said.

The lower court’s order granting them bail will be studied when it is made available to the STF after which an appeal will be filed in the high court, Murugesan, who is also the spokesperson of the state police, said.

Singh and Chauhan got bail in the case from the district and sessions court here on January 30. However, they are still in jail as their bail in other cases was rejected.