Uttarakhand: Temples including Badrinath & Kedarnath doors close due to lunar eclipse

Published: 29th October 2023 9:48 am IST
Haridwar: The doors of temples across Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, were closed on Saturday evening for the ‘Sutak’ period of the last lunar eclipse of this year which occurred after midnight.

The Sutak period began at 4.05 pm on Saturday, while the lunar eclipse will started at 1.04 am on Sunday.

All the temples including Daksh Temple, Mayadevi Temple, Mansa Devi, Chandi Devi were closed in Haridwar.

Ganga Aarti, which was to be held late in the evening at Har ki Pauri, was also performed at 3.30 pm before the start of ‘Sutak’. Meanwhile, devotees also started reaching Haridwar to take bath in the Ganga on the occasion of eclipse.

Astrologer Prateek Mishrapuri said auspicious work is considered prohibited during the ‘Sutak’ period, hence the doors of temples will be opened only after the eclipse ends at 2.24 am and after purifying them with Ganga water, the work of worship will start. PTI DPT

