Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: All eight trapped UP workers safe

Of the eight trapped workers from Uttar Pradesh, six are from Shravasti and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Mirzapur.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 15th November 2023 7:19 am IST
Relief and rescue work are underway on the war footing in Silkyara Tunnel located on the Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road. (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that all the eight workers from the state, who are among those trapped in the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, are safe and efforts are on for their safe return.

The government, in a statement, also said that it is sharing updates about the rescue operations with the families of the workers, on a regular basis.

Of the eight trapped workers from Uttar Pradesh, six are from Shravasti and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Mirzapur. The district administration in the three districts met the families of the respective workers and updated them about the safety and rescue work going on, the statement noted.

As many as 40 workers are trapped in the tunnel which collapsed after a landslide on Sunday.

