Uzbekistan kids dance to Bollywood hits, videos win hearts online

Hyderabad: Bollywood songs and dance numbers have always been loved around the world. From India to distant countries, people enjoy the rhythm, emotions, and colourful performances of Hindi cinema. Recently, a series of videos from a talent show in Uzbekistan has gone viral on social media, showing young children performing on iconic Bollywood songs. Their performances have impressed millions of viewers online.

Kids Perform On Classic Bollywood Songs

The viral videos show children from a school in Uzbekistan performing on several popular Bollywood tracks. These include classic and modern songs such as “Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri” from Naya Daur, “Dil Laga Liya” from Dil Hai Tumhaara, “Mauja Hi Mauja,” “Dhindora,” and “Malhari.”

The performances were part of a stage talent show where students recreated famous Bollywood dance sequences. The children appeared in traditional Indian outfits like lehengas, kurtas, and turbans, which made the performances even more special.

One particular performance on “Dil Laga Liya” caught major attention. In the video, a young girl dressed in a pink lehenga performs with a boy wearing a kurta and turban. With a large red heart decorating the stage backdrop, the duo performs with impressive expressions and coordination, closely resembling the original song featuring Preity Zinta.

Netizens Praise The Young Performers

Social media users have flooded the comment section with appreciation. One user wrote, “Awwwww, they’re so adorable.” Another commented, “You stole the Heart of India”

Several viewers also said the performances show how Indian music connects people across cultures.

Bollywood’s Long History In Uzbekistan

Bollywood has enjoyed immense popularity in Central Asia, especially in Uzbekistan, for decades. During the Soviet era, Indian films were widely screened in the region. Legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Nargis became household names.

Even today, many Uzbek television channels broadcast Indian films and serials, often dubbed into local languages. In December 2024, a statue of Raj Kapoor was unveiled in Tashkent, reflecting the continued admiration for Indian cinema.