Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are packed with fresh movies and web series for binge-watch lovers. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romantic comedies and Korean fantasy shows, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and Sun NXT have something for everyone this weekend.
If you are planning a movie marathon at home, here are the latest OTT releases to add to your watchlist.
Amazon Prime Video
- Dacoit
- Lukkhe
- No Place to be Single
- Citadel Season 2
- Love Insurance Kompany
Netflix
- My Royal Nemesis
- Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Thank You, Next Season 3
- We Bury the Dead
- My Dearest Assassin
- Legends
- Lord of the Flies
JioHotstar
- Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros
- M.I.A.
- Song Sung Blue
Apple TV+
- Unconditional
Sun NXT
- Superhit
This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of thrillers, romance, comedy, action, and emotional dramas across multiple languages, making it a perfect time for binge-watching with family and friends.