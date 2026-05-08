Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are packed with fresh movies and web series for binge-watch lovers. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romantic comedies and Korean fantasy shows, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and Sun NXT have something for everyone this weekend.

If you are planning a movie marathon at home, here are the latest OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

Amazon Prime Video

Dacoit

Lukkhe

No Place to be Single

Citadel Season 2

Love Insurance Kompany

Netflix

My Royal Nemesis

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Thank You, Next Season 3

We Bury the Dead

My Dearest Assassin

Legends

Lord of the Flies

JioHotstar

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros

M.I.A.

Song Sung Blue

Apple TV+

Unconditional

Sun NXT

Superhit

This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of thrillers, romance, comedy, action, and emotional dramas across multiple languages, making it a perfect time for binge-watching with family and friends.