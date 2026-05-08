Vaazha 2 to Dacoit: Here is your May 8–10 OTT watchlist

This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of thrillers, romance, comedy, action, and emotional dramas across multiple languages, making it a perfect time for binge-watching with family and friends

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th May 2026 7:10 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 8:05 pm IST
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OTT platforms: Full list (Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and OTT platforms are packed with fresh movies and web series for binge-watch lovers. From action thrillers and crime dramas to romantic comedies and Korean fantasy shows, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and Sun NXT have something for everyone this weekend. 

If you are planning a movie marathon at home, here are the latest OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

Amazon Prime Video

  •  Dacoit
  •  Lukkhe
  •  No Place to be Single
  •  Citadel Season 2
  •  Love Insurance Kompany

Netflix

  •  My Royal Nemesis
  •  Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam
  •  Remarkably Bright Creatures
  •  Thank You, Next Season 3
  •  We Bury the Dead
  •  My Dearest Assassin
  •  Legends
  •  Lord of the Flies

JioHotstar

  •  Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros
  •  M.I.A.
  •  Song Sung Blue

 Apple TV+

  •  Unconditional

Sun NXT

  •  Superhit

This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a mix of thrillers, romance, comedy, action, and emotional dramas across multiple languages, making it a perfect time for binge-watching with family and friends.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th May 2026 7:10 pm IST|   Updated: 8th May 2026 8:05 pm IST

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Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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