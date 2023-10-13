Vacate Gaza City, move to south: Israel to Palestine’s civilians

Amid the ongoing war against Hamas, Israel issued an advisory to all the civilians of Palestine to vacate Gaza City and move towards the south for their safety. The same information has been conveyed to the United Nations.

The advisory states, ‘Hamas terrorist organisation has initiated a war against the State of Israel, and Gaza City is an area where military operations are underway. This evacuation is for your own safety. You will only be able to return to Gaza City when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel.’

Explaining the reason behind the advisory, it mentions, ‘Hamas terrorists are hiding inside the city under tunnels beneath houses and within buildings populated by innocent Gazan civilians.’

Regarding Israel’s future plans regarding Palestine, it mentions, ‘In the coming days, the IDF will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza City and will make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.’

Also Read Is Israel preparing for invasion of Gaza?

Providing insight into the operation’s objectives, IDF Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said, ‘By the end of this war, our intention is that Hamas will no longer have any ability to strike or harm or kill Israeli civilians.’

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi acknowledged the failures that allowed infiltration of Palestine’s Hamas into Israel and mass murders last week.

“The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war,” Halevi says from southern Israel.