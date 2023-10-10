Is Israel preparing for invasion of Gaza?

Israel has mobilised three hundred thousand troops within 48 hours following the Hamas attack from Gaza. Given that this is the largest mobilisation in decades, questions have arisen about whether Israel is preparing for an invasion of Gaza Strip.

Recently, Israeli Chief Military Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that three hundred thousand reservists have been called up by the military. Although there is no official confirmation of a possible invasion, many netizens speculate that the Israeli military is indeed preparing for an invasion of Gaza, considering the significant number of troops mobilised.

BREAKING: Netanyahu says what Israel will do in coming days will 'resonate for generations to come'



Also says that Airstrikes on Gaza is mere a beginning.



Hints = Ground invasion of Gaza is coming. pic.twitter.com/CmJSIoGBK9 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) October 9, 2023

BREAKING – ISRAEL



Israeli Defense Forces reject any possibility for a truce.



The Israeli GROUND INVASION into Gaza will start TONIGHT.#IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelAtWar#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/EA3VDKwMJ3 — NVN (@NowVideoNetwork) October 9, 2023

ISRAELI TANKS ETC MOVING TO THE GAZA BORDER. A GROUND INVASION IS IMMINENT AND ABOUT TO GET EXTREMELY BLOODY 😟😟 300,OOO ISRAELI MEN CALLED UP TO MOVE INTO GAZA. ALSO THOUSANDS OF JEWS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES ARE MAKING THEIR WAY TO ISRAEL TO FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9sVVRR6H5m — The weird & wacky world (@weird_wacky) October 9, 2023

It’s worth noting that this mobilisation is the largest since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists.

In addition to the sheer number of mobilised troops, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement, “Though Israel did not start this war but will finish it,” also hints at the possibility of an invasion of Gaza.

Furthermore, Netanyahu vowed to turn all known hideouts of the militant outfit into “rubble.”

Today, an IDF spokesperson said, “We have completed the evacuation of all Israeli communities near the Gaza border. We are forming ‘an iron wall of tanks, helicopters, and aircraft’ to defend civilians against Hamas’s terror.”

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari: We have completed the evacuation of all Israeli communities near the Gaza border. We are forming "an iron wall of tanks, helicopters, and aircraft" to defend civilians against Hamas's terror. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 10, 2023

Despite the evacuation of all Israeli communities, the threat of invasion still looms over Gaza.

It remains to be seen whether Israel will proceed with a possible invasion of Gaza or if the process of de-escalation begins.