Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman clears stand on Israel-Palestine conflict

Hyderabad: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cleared his stance on the ongoing unrest in Israel and Palestine following Hamas attacks.

During a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the crown prince announced that Saudi Arabia supports the people of Palestine. He further emphasised that Saudi Arabia is making every effort for the restoration of calm and stability in the region.

Previously, Saudi Arabia had made it clear that the country does not support the attacks and has called for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force continues to bombard the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and leaving many injured. The Israeli military has also intensified artillery shelling in the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon, claiming that it is responding to militants crossing into Israeli territory.

Also Read Video: Israel Air Force continues to bombard Gaza

There are also reports suggesting that Israel used poisonous white phosphorus bombs in the Gaza Strip. While it is not officially confirmed that Israel used banned bombs, the conflict that erupted after Hamas attacks has so far resulted in the deaths of 436 Palestinians, including 91 children and 61 women. Additionally, 2,271 Palestinians have sustained various injuries, including 244 children and 151 women.

It remains to be seen what role Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will play in de-escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine region.