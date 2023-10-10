Video: Israel Air Force continues to bombard Gaza

Israel also targeted the outskirts of the Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 10th October 2023 10:30 am IST
Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar
Representative Image

The Israel Air Force (IAF) continues to bombard the Gaza Strip, targeting buildings and infrastructure within the region.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), they have targeted a building used by Hamas and the Palestinian organisation’s operational infrastructure located inside a mosque. Additionally, they have attacked a tunnel shaft and military infrastructure used by the organisation.

Furthermore, the IDF claimed that aircraft attacked a mosque that served as Hamas’ operational headquarters and the organization’s weapons warehouses in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Air Force shared a video of the bombardment on Gaza, stating, “We will continue to protect the citizens of Israel and are prepared for any scenario, as much as needed.”

Meanwhile, the IDF shared a video of airstrikes and mentioned, “Between Saturday and Monday morning, over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers and more.”

Israel intensifies attacks on south Lebanon

On Monday, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon.

The Israeli military claimed that it intensified artillery shelling in response to militants crossing into Israeli territory and a mortar attack from southern Lebanon.

The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border escalated over the past two days, with the Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah firing missiles toward Israel in support of the joint attacks launched by Gaza-based Palestinian armed groups starting Saturday morning.

Reports of Israel using White Phosphorus Bombs in Gaza

Amid ongoing airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, reports have emerged alleging that Israel used poisonous white phosphorus bombs.

Many social media users have shared a video claiming that Israel dropped banned White Phosphorus bombs on heavily populated districts in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

While it is not officially confirmed that Israel used banned bombs, the conflict that erupted after Hamas attacks has so far resulted in the deaths of 436 Palestinians, including 91 children and 61 women. Additionally, 2,271 Palestinians have sustained various injuries, including 244 children and 151 women.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th October 2023 10:30 am IST
