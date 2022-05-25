Vacation-hungry Indians cause 83% increase in searches for resorts

Hyderabad: With schools on vacation, ‘lockdown fatigue’ and the unbearable temperatures in the country, people are on the lookout for vacations, and as a result, searches for hotels and resorts shot by up 83% across India.

According to a report from Just Dial, India’s top local search engine, demand for resorts in Tier-I cities rose by 37%, hotels by 21%, and guest houses by 40% during the month of April’22 (sequential month-on-month). The maximum demand in Tier-I cities was for resorts that saw a 52% rise in searches vis-à-vis the year-ending holiday season in 2021, guest houses rose by 87%, and that for hotels remained stable.

Commenting on the search trends, Prasun Kumar, CMO of Just Dial, said: “We are extremely delighted to witness a significant rise in the demand for resorts, hotels, and guesthouses on the platform. This augurs well for the tourism industry which has been reeling under the impact of Covid for the last two years.”

Cities where vacation searches on the rise:

Among Tier-I cities, Mumbai topped the demand for hotels, resorts, and guest houses. Most of the demand in Mumbai was for resorts as India’s financial capital contributed to 56% of the demand that was generated from Tier-I cities followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mumbai also saw maximum searches for beach resorts and water parks.

Besides Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai saw high demand for hotels and Delhi and Kolkata for guest houses. Searches for five-star hotels in Delhi stayed slightly ahead of Mumbai while Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top-3 cities where serviced apartments were in great demand.

The report also showed that India’s Tier-II cities also saw a significant rise in demand for resorts and guest houses while that for hotels remained stable. Searches for resorts went up by 119% and that for guest houses by 105%.

Among Tier-II cities, Goa saw the maximum demand for hotels, a 118% jump in April, followed by Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. Searches for five-star hotels remained high in Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

Nagpur topped the demand for resorts among Tier-II cities followed by Vadodara, Mangalore, a popular seaside city, and Indore. Goa also saw a 76% rise in demand for resorts making it a sought-after destination during the summer as well.

Tirupati saw maximum demand for guest houses among Tier-II cities. The temple town contributed to almost 23% of the searches generated from the Tier-II cities and saw a 150% rise in demand in April’22 vis-à-vis March’22. Surat, Rajkot, Patna, and Lucknow made up the top-5 Tier-II cities that saw maximum demand for guest houses.