Vaishno Devi stampede: Govt asks people to share facts, electronic evidence

Published: 2nd January 2022 9:17 pm IST
Jammu: The J&K Government has invited the people to share facts, statements, or electronic evidence regarding the tragic incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine in Katra on January 1, officials said on Sunday.

“It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the said incident; may share the same on the email id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or Whatsapp No: 09419202723 or Landline No: 0191-2478996 by or before January 5, 2022. Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before the said Enquiry Committee in person between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 5, 2022 in the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk; to furnish any statements/ facts/ evidence” a notice issued by Divisional Commissioner Office, Jammu, said.

A high-level inquiry has already been ordered into the stampede at the shrine in which 12 people were killed.

