Valmiki Scam: B Nagendra asked to step down as minister

Bengaluru: The controversy surrounding Minister B Nagendra and the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam has reached the Congress high command, with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar returning from Delhi with a clear message, according to sources.

Sources said the high command has conveyed to state leaders that Nagendra stepping down would be in the interest of the party and the government. The development has fuelled speculation that Nagendra could resign from the state Cabinet within the next couple of days.

The high command is understood to have sought details from Shivakumar about the latest legal and political developments in the case, including the status of the investigation and the potential impact of the controversy on the government.

The discussions reportedly focused on the political damage caused by the Opposition’s campaign, possible developments at the Governor’s level and the implications of Nagendra continuing in the Cabinet while legal proceedings remain underway.

Congress leaders are believed to be weighing the option of securing Nagendra’s resignation as a damage-control measure rather than allowing the issue to continue dominating the Opposition’s campaign against the government.

The Valmiki Corporation case has acquired a fresh political dimension following reports that the CBI has sought the Governor’s sanction to proceed with prosecution against Nagendra. If permission is granted, the issue could create additional political pressure on the government.

The BJP has already been targeting the Congress government over the alleged irregularities and is expected to intensify its campaign. Party leaders are also preparing to use the issue to reach out to sections of the Dalit community, making the matter politically sensitive for the Congress.

According to sources, three key considerations were discussed during the high command’s interaction with Shivakumar. The first was the possibility of the Opposition using Nagendra’s continuation in the Cabinet as a major political weapon. The second concerned the possible legal consequences if sanction for prosecution is granted. The third was the need to ensure that the legal controversy does not become a wider burden for the government.

Sources also said the leadership is keen to ensure that Nagendra’s resignation is not projected as an admission of wrongdoing. Instead, it could be presented as a decision taken in the larger interest of the party and government.

Shivakumar had indicated after his meeting with the central leadership that Nagendra was willing to make sacrifices for the party’s interests, further strengthening speculation about his possible resignation.

Nagendra, however, had denied reports of his imminent resignation on August 26.

With the issue now under active consideration at the high command level, the coming days are expected to determine whether Nagendra continues in the Cabinet or steps down amid the growing political and legal pressure.