Vana Prakshalan drive promotes forest cleanliness in Vikarabad

Programme brought together volunteers, officials and support staff to promote sustainable waste management and conservation practices in the temple’s surrounding forest region in Vikarabad.

Published: 16th February 2026 11:15 am IST
Volunteers participate in Vana Prakshalan drive to promote forest cleanliness in Vikarabad.
Community volunteers cleaning and planting trees during Vana Prakshalan initiative in Vikarabad.

Hyderabad: A forest cleanliness and awareness initiative titled Vana Prakshalan was successfully conducted at the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

The programme brought together volunteers, officials and support staff to promote sustainable waste management and conservation practices in the temple's surrounding forest region in Vikarabad.

Participation from volunteers, officials

The initiative witnessed active participation from 28 volunteers representing Amazon and eight volunteers from HyTiCoS. The drive was conducted in collaboration with officials from the Forest and Endowment Departments.

The event was carried out under the guidance and presence of Forest Range Officer Shyam Kumar, Endowment Department representative Mallikarjuna Rao, and HyTiCoS Co-Founder Asif Siddiqui.

Awareness message launched

The programme began with the inauguration of a Vana Prakshalan awareness signboard carrying the message encouraging visitors to keep the forest clean, reduce waste, reuse materials and take back litter.

During the drive, a total of 38 bags of waste were collected. The waste was segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable materials.

Apart from it, environmental awareness was promoted among visitors and devotees

Published: 16th February 2026 11:15 am IST

