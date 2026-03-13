Vandalism, arson mark Meghalaya’s Garo Hills violence, 2 dead

Shillong: Two Muslim men were reportedly killed, and multiple people were injured in clashes that erupted in Meghalaya, after residents received a notification restricting non-tribal individuals from contesting the elections in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The violence broke out late Monday night, March 9, and continued well into Wednesday, March 11, in Chibinang town in the Phulbari plains belt of West Garo Hills. Police said the two men were killed on Tuesday, March 10, when police opened fire to disperse violent mobs during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups.

A full-day curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure, with internet and mobile services suspended for 48 hours across all five Garo Hills districts. Additional security and military forces were also deployed to prevent escalation.

The communal clash comes amid a recent notification issued by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on February 17, making it mandatory for candidates to produce a valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate while filing nomination papers for the council elections scheduled on April 10, effectively barring non-tribals from contesting the polls.

At least five of the 30 GHADC constituencies fall under the non-tribal belt.

The unrest began when former Phulbari MLA Esmatur Mominin and another non-tribal candidate were reportedly attacked after they went to file their nomination papers for the GHADC elections at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura.

With pressure groups already apprehensive over non-tribal involvement in the polls, the assault of the two candidates inside the DC office subsequently triggered widespread violence throughout the region.

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed for 24 hours at 12 am on March 10. Mobile internet services were also suspended for 48 hours.

As the violence spread to Turamarket, miscreants torched shops, damaged roadside market sheds, and attacked properties, including a political party office, while several commercial establishments were also vandalised.

A group of men allegedly manhandled the Imam of the Tura mosque while a mob vandalised the Jama Masjid in the town, with videos showing attackers damaging property and assaulting people in the vicinity.

In retaliatory action, a mob set ablaze the office of the Garo Students’ Union. A few hours later, a large crowd of several hundred people arrived at the Chibinang market and clashed with the police.

Garo Hills Police Chief, Abraham T Sangma, stated that two people died at the scene.

“The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly,” he said.

Army deployed, curfew imposed and internet shut down

Sangma clarified that the situation was brought under control after the district administration imposed curfew across the district to prevent further escalation.

The Army was later deployed to restore peace in the area.

“Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.

He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area. A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.

In a communication to the Commanding Officer of 101 Area of the Eastern Command, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal had requested the Army to conduct a flag march in the plain areas of the district in view of the situation.

“The presence of the armed forces through a flag march will greatly help in reassuring the public, preventing any further untoward incidents, and restoring confidence among the residents,” Aggarwal said in the letter.

The curfew was extended into a full 24-hour campdown from midnight across the district. However, residents reported being unaware of the curfew due to the simultaneous internet shutdown. Internet services across all five districts of Garo Hills were turned off for 48 hours to limit the spread of misinformation reports of mobilisation on social media.

Deputy Commissioner calls for a peace meeting, elections postponed

Vibhor Aggarwal, the Deputy Commissioner, called for a peace committee meeting at the Circuit House on Tuesday, inviting NGO representatives, church leaders, and local committees to help de-escalate tensions.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, said his government has decided to postpone the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in view of recent violence that claimed two lives in the region. The Chief Minister later held a meeting with party leaders and workers to discuss ways to promote peace and rebuild trust among communities in the Garo Hills region.

“We held a meeting with our party leaders and workers to discuss how the party members can work together to ensure peace and rebuild trust among different communities across Garo Hills,” Sangma said in a post on X. He is the national president of the National People’s Party.

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been stationed at all election offices, as candidates can still sign up for the polls until March 16.