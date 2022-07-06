Vandalism cases: Pakistan court extends Imran’s bail till July 18

Islamabad: A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended till July 18 the interim bail of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in vandalism cases during the party’s “long march” on May 25.

Imran Khan did not appear in person unlike in previous hearing.

PTI’s lawyer sought extension of interim bail from the Additional and Sessions court on Imran Khan’s behalf, which was granted, Geo News reported.

Earlier, on June 24, the court had granted bail to Imran Khan in 10 cases, against surety of Rs 5,000 in each case.

At least 15 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations.

Around 11 PTI leaders were booked in a case pertaining to violence at the Kohsar police station in which the court had reserved its verdict.

The PTI leaders who have been granted pre-arrest bail include former planning minister Asad Umar, ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Faisal Javed, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ex-defence minister Pervez Khatak, PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Mohammad Khan, Sheraz Basharat, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Murad Saeed, among others.