Vandalism of Ambedkar’s statue sparks tension in Gurugram village

Local Bhim Sena leader Satpal Tanwar said if the accused are not be arrested within two days, they will launch a protest.

Gurugram: Tension gripped Kankrola village in Gurugram district after some miscreants allegedly vandalised a statue of B R Ambedkar in the Ambedkar Colony, police said on Saturday.

Following a complaint lodged by the villagers, police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to the complaint, an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) spotted the statue on Friday night with its head detached from the body and informed the villagers, who convened a panchayat on Saturday and informed the police.

“We’re trying to identify and track down those behind the vandalism. The accused will be arrested soon,” SHO of Kherki Daula police station, Satyender Singh, said.

Local Bhim Sena leader Satpal Tanwar said if the accused are not be arrested within two days, they will launch a protest.

