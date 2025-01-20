RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for ‘anti-national’ statement: Congress

New Delhi: Ahead of its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the Congress on Monday alleged the Constitution is under assault and reiterated its demand that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the “anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement”.

The opposition party also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted and BR Ambedkar is being attacked.

“Tomorrow, the INC’s Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in Belagavi. This was to take place on Dec 27th, 2024 but was postponed due to the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Tomorrow, the INC's Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally will be held in Belagavi. This was to take place on Dec 27th, 2024 but was postponed due to the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh. It was at Belagavi that Mahatma Gandhi had taken over as Congress President on Dec 26,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 20, 2025

It was at Belagavi that Mahatma Gandhi had taken over as Congress president on December 26, 1924, he recalled.

“Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted. Dr. Ambedkar is being attacked. The Constitution of India and its values are under assault,” Ramesh alleged.

The Belagavi rally is a reaffirmation of the Congress’ steadfast resolve to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, he said.

This will be followed by a similar rally at Mhow — Dr. Ambedkar’s janmabhoomi — on January 27, Ramesh said.

“Shri Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the atrocious, anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement on January 14th 2025,” he said.

“The Union Home Minister must resign and tender an apology for his atrocious remarks on Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament on December 17th, 2024,” Ramesh said.

Last week, Ramesh had described Bhagwat’s remarks that India’s “true independence” was established on the day of the Ram temple’s consecration as “anti-national” and demanded an apology over the statement.

Bhagwat said the date of the Ram temple’s consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi” as the “true independence” of Bharat, which had faced “para chakra” (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

The Congress has repeatedly also alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution during the winter session show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a “lot of hatred” for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

The rally in Mhow will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the founding of India’s republic as well as the purported attack on the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the ruling regime, a party circular had said.

Following Singh’s demise on December 26, the Congress had announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for seven days as a mark of respect.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died at the age of 92.

Singh passed away just hours after the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi, marking the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the presidency of the party at the Belgaum session in 1924.