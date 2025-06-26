Vandals attack Ambedkar statue in Uttar Pradesh, five arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested five people for allegedly vandalising a statue of BR Ambedkar in Bareilly in the wee hours of Thursday, June 26.

The incident occurred in Gangapur village. CCTV captured the vandalism, showing the miscreants removing a garland from the statue and attacking it with sticks.

The footage went viral, prompting the Bareilly police to take action and arrest five people in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested five people for allegedly vandalising a statue of BR Ambedkar in Bareilly in the wee hours of Thursday.



The incident occurred in Gangapur village. CCTV captured the vandalism, showing the miscreants removing a garland from the statue and… pic.twitter.com/UGuM6xjPFx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 26, 2025

The five accused have been identified as – Vijay Kashyap, 23, Dharampal, 38, Parshuram, 27, Kuldeep, 30 and Praveen Kumar, 19.

A case has been registered under sections 191 (rioting), 298 (injuries or defiling places of worship), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. Further investigations are on.

Also Read Vandalism of Ambedkar’s statue sparks tension in Gurugram village

Bhim Army chief, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, has called for immediate action and reinstallation of the BR Ambedkar statue.

Commenting on the issue on X, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, chief of the Bhim army and Lok Sabha MP from Nagina writes “Why are you so afraid of Baba Saheb’s statues? Because you know—the day this society truly reads and understands Baba Saheb, your walls of injustice and casteism will crumble,” adding, “Insult to Baba Saheb will not be tolerated by the Bahujan society.”