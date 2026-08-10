Vande Mataram to be sung at Red Fort this Independence Day

New Delhi: In a first, as the nation marks its 80th Independence Day on August 15, celebrations from the historic Red Fort here will also include a rendition of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, August 10, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that as 2026 marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the National Song that inspired millions during the freedom struggle will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time.

It will be sung upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at Red Fort. Thereafter, he will unfurl the National Flag and deliver an address to the nation.

150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets of NCC and My Bharat volunteers will form ‘Vande Mataram’ on Gyanpath opposite the ramparts. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will fly past, carrying a banner on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, and shower flower petals over the gathering.

Meanwhile, about 5,000 people, all achievers from different walks of life, have been invited as special guests for the celebrations.