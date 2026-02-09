Varanasi businessman sets self, shop ablaze during demolition drive

Local shopkeepers and residents staged protests at the site, urging the administration to grant them at least a 10-day extension to vacate.

Varanasi man sets shop ablaze, pours petroleum on himself
Tensions escalated in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after a large-scale demolition drive in the famous Dalmandi area on Monday, February 9, triggering a man to allegedly pour petrol on himself and set his shop on fire.

The demolition drive is being undertaken for road widening and to clear old and unsafe buildings along the stretch. The operation marked the biggest demolition drive in a day in the area, according to local media reports.

The municipal corporation began action on 21 structures, identifying them as unsafe and an obstruction.

The administration, however, turned down the request, escalating tensions in the area and the owner of a property with house number 40/71 set poured petroleum on his shop, lighting it on fire. He even threatened self-immolation.

Authorities intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control and averting any casualties.

Following the incident, a strong police presence was deployed to maintain law and order.

