‘Varanasi’ controversy: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in a fight?

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, has generated immense excitement among fans. With an epic action-adventure storyline and a star-studded cast, including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2027. Fans are especially excited to see Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu team up for the first time.

Viral AI Video Sparks Confusion Among Fans

A video recently went viral on social media showing Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli in a physical altercation. The clip depicted the two exchanging punches, which led fans to believe there might be a conflict between the director and actor. Speculations quickly spread, and the video created a stir among fans of both.

Fact Check

Despite the initial shock, it was revealed that the video was not real. It was an AI-generated deepfake designed to look realistic. This technological advancement has made it difficult to distinguish between genuine and artificial content, causing confusion online. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who shared the video with the caption “Cinema is dead,” criticised the growing use of AI in filmmaking, highlighting the potential harm it could cause to the industry.

CINEMA IS DEAD https://t.co/JUPhPHPTDz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2026

Varanasi Shoot Continues Without Issues

While the viral AI video caused temporary concern, the production of Varanasi is progressing smoothly. There are no tensions between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027, and fans can look forward to witnessing the collaboration between these two cinematic giants. The buzz around the film remains strong, and the AI video only added to the excitement leading up to its release.