Various celebs and icons to attend Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Mumbai: Less than a month remains until the consecration and inauguration ceremonies of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. During the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to place Lord Ram’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum, with the presence of priests and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The upcoming events are garnering attention not only for their religious significance but also for their star-studded guest list.

The strong ties between the current government and Hindi cinema stars are evident, as Bollywood is expected to be well-represented. As per reports, personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Tiger Shroff, and Anupam Kher are among the celebrities set to attend. Renowned filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rohit Shetty are also expected to grace the occasion.

The ceremonies aim to bring together some of India’s most prominent figures, with southern film industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Mohanlal, alongside Prabhas and Yash, making appearances. Not limited to the film fraternity, industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, as well as sports icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, are also expected to attend. The organisers plan to host representatives from 50 foreign countries, as per reports.

In addition to the notable personalities, the ceremonies are expected to feature musical performances, with a focus on artists trained in Hindustani classical music. The curated list of approximately 300 actors and filmmakers is projected to draw an audience of around 7,000, including devoted followers.