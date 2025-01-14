Shilpa Shirodkar EVICTED from Bigg Boss 18; Meet top 6 finalists

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed yet another shocking elimination just ahead of the grand finale. All seven contestants were nominated for a midweek eviction, and the house has now bid farewell to one of its most prominent contestants, Shilpa Shirodkar.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s elimination

Shilpa, who has been one of the most talked-about contestants since the season began, is officially out of the finale race. Her eviction took place a few hours ago and will be showcased in Wednesday’s episode.

#ShilpaShirodkar ELIMINATED from the house



Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 14, 2025

Omung Kumar, the renowned designer of the Bigg Boss house, entered the house for the midweek elimination task. In an emotional segment, he escorted the contestants to their favorite spots in the house, reminiscing about their journey this season.

As the moment of truth unfolded, Omung handed Shilpa a heartfelt letter from her husband, which brought her to tears. This was followed by another letter from Bigg Boss announcing her eviction, leaving everyone emotional.

Omung Kumar, the designer of the Bigg Boss house, entered the house & #BiggBoss18 ke contestants ko milenge unke ghar walon ke letters. pic.twitter.com/AMiN1ducpz — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) January 14, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 Top 6

With Shilpa’s exit, the top-6 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are now officially:

Avinash Mishra Chum Darang Eisha Singh Karan Veer Mehra Rajat Dalal Vivian Dsena

The race to the finale has intensified, and fans can’t wait to see who takes home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy!

