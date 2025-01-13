HMDA to raise fund for cable bridge on Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to raise funds for infrastructure projects in the city, including an cable bridge across the Mir Alam Tank.

The urban planning agency is aiming to mobilize Rs 20,000 crore within the next 18 months.

Fundraising through bonds

As the state government is unable to provide financial support for these projects, HMDA is aiming to raise funds by issuing bonds in the debt market.

HMDA plans to secure Rs 5,000 crore in the next four months as part of this initiative.

The agency has invited proposals for appointing an advisor-cum-merchant banker to guide and manage the financial assignments related to the project.

Key Projects

HMDA is prioritizing several major infrastructure developments aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion in Hyderabad.

These include a six-lane elevated corridor spanning 18.12 km from Paradise Junction (Gymkhana Grounds) to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction near Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadari State Highway-1, estimated to cost Rs 3,620 crore.

Another elevated corridor covering 5.4 km from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road via Tadbund and Bowenpally junctions on National Highway-44 is expected to cost Rs 1,580 crore.

Additionally, nine greenfield radial roads are planned to connect the Hyderabad ORR with the Regional Ring Road (RRR). These roads will span 215 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Mir Alam Tank cable bridge in Hyderabad

An iconic cable bridge across the Mir Alam Tank will serve as a landmark structure. The bridge, which will be 2.65 km long and 22.2 meters wide, is expected to cost Rs 363 crore.

The bridge will connect Bangalore National Highway (NH-44) to Chintalmet Road, significantly reducing traffic congestion on the NH-44-Chintalmet route.

HMDA’s focus on projects like the Mir Alam Tank cable bridge not only aims to improve traffic flow but also enhances the city’s visual appeal.