HMDA starts preparing proposal for another cable bridge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun preparing the proposals for the 2.65 km-long four-lane high-level iconic cable stayed bridge to be laid across the historic Mir-Alam Tank in Bahadurpura.

This is the second iconic high-level cable stayed bridge being constructed in Hyderabad, after the first one was constructed on Durgam Cheruvu.

This bridge will be connecting Chinthalmet road and the Hyderabad- Bengaluru national highway. In March, the State government had accorded administrative sanction for the project which was estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 363 crore.

Also Read Hyderabad to get second cable stayed bridge over Mir Alam Tank

The length of the bridge is 2.21 km, whereas the entry ramps on either sides of the tank will be 205 and 140 metres respectively. The exit ramp will be 110 metres long.

The beautification of the lakefront and other developmental works including establishment of tourism infrastructure and facilities for the commuters and tourists is being taken up on public private partnership (PPP) mode.