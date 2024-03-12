Hyderabad to get second cable stayed bridge over Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is soon to get its second cable-stayed bridge, spanning across Mir Alam Tank and connecting Chintalmet Road to Bangalore National Highway.

The Telangana government has granted administrative sanction for the estimated Rs 363 crore four-lane high-level bridge.

Following the sanction, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, “Thanks to @TelanganaCMO for sanctioning the construction of a 4-lane cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank”.

He further wrote, “It was a long pending work that I’d been following up for. Works surrounding Mir Alam Tank will help create livelihoods while also offering people a common recreational space. The cable bridge will no doubt also help commuters”.

Land acquisition for cable-stayed bridge over Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank

The city’s second cable-stayed bridge, measuring 2.65 km, will extend across Mir Alam Tank. The land acquisition is planned for the project.

The construction of the bridge will alleviate traffic congestion and promote tourism in Hyderabad.

Mir Alam Tank, situated south of the Musi River, was named after the former Prime Minister of Erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur. It once served as the primary drinking water source for Hyderabad residents before the creation of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

Located near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur, Hyderabad’s first cable bridge, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, connects Jubilee Hills with the Financial District, reducing travel time.

The forthcoming cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank will become Hyderabad’s second such bridge upon completion.