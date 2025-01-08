Varun Dhawan, Natasha buy NEW house: Price of their lavish property

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, are making headlines with their recent purchase of a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The property, worth Rs. 44.52 crore, is located on the seventh floor of an under-construction building named “Twenty”.

A Glimpse into Their New Home

Spanning a spacious 5,112 sq ft of carpet area, the apartment offers top-tier amenities, including four dedicated parking spaces. The property is said to be among the most expensive in the celebrity-favored Juhu locality. The registration was completed on December 3, with the couple paying Rs. 2.67 crore in stamp duty. The building is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025.

Juhu has long been a preferred destination for Bollywood celebrities, with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol owning homes in the area. Known for its luxurious sea-view properties and serene surroundings, Juhu continues to attract high-profile buyers.

Varun Dhawan’s Real Estate Portfolio

This isn’t Varun Dhawan’s first real estate investment. He also owns a Rs. 60 crore apartment on Carter Road and previously lived in a bachelor pad before moving in with Natasha. After the birth of their daughter, the couple rented Hrithik Roshan’s house in Juhu for Rs. 8.5 lakh per month before purchasing their current home.

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in the film Baby John. His upcoming projects include No Entry 2 alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, as well as Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty.