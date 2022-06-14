Varun Gandhi criticises PM over ’10 lakh jobs’ announcement

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Tuesday that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore “sanctioned by vacant” posts.

He said more fast-paced initiatives will have to be taken to fulfill the pledge of giving employment to two crore persons. Gandhi was replying to the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Office that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months.

बेरोजगार युवाओं की पीड़ा एवं मर्म समझने के लिए धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी।



नए रोजगार का सृजन करने के साथ साथ हमें 1 करोड़ से अधिक ‘स्वीकृत परंतु रिक्त’ पदों को भरने हेतु सार्थक प्रयास करना होगा।



हर वर्ष 2 करोड़ रोजगार देने का संकल्प पूरा करने के लिए और तेज गति से कदम बढ़ाने होंगे। https://t.co/VVhAC0i63O — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 14, 2022

The Lok Sabha member, who has often raised the issue of unemployment and has been seen as critical of the government on various matters, thanked Modi for understanding the “pain and anguish” of unemployed youths. In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi had said unemployment was the most burning issue in the country.