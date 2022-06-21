Varun Gandhi explains why Agnipath protests are continuing despite assurances

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter explaining the reason behind Agnipath protests despite assurances from various government departments and private companies.

He said that youths are not satisfied with the assurances given by the government departments. Their arguments against the scheme are based on government data, he added.

Quoting the government data, he said that in government departments, there are 184705 group C employees. Out of them, ex-army men are 13976. In these departments, there are 325265 group D employees. Out of them, ex-army men are merely 8442.

कभी मुकदमे तो कभी NOC न देने की धमकी देकर हम ही संवाद के रास्ते बंद कर रहे है। कोई नयी योजना लागू करने से पहले रिक्त पड़े लाखों पदों को भरने का ब्लूप्रिंट छात्रों से साझा करे सरकार। यही वक्त की सबसे बड़ी माँग है। https://t.co/4x0Iov5WvU — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 21, 2022

In the video, he also spoke about the vacant posts in government departments.

Stating that there is no place for violence in a democracy, he said, ‘Army has made it clear that aspirants whose names are mentioned in FIRs will be disqualified’.

Expressing apprehension over the rule, he questioned who is going to ensure that fake FIRs will not be lodged against the aspirants to suppress the protest against the schemes.

He also urged army applicants to put their views in front of the government by following the path of non-violence.