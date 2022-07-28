Varun Gandhi once again targets govt over vacant posts

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi once again targeted the government on Thursday over the vacant posts in various departments in the Centre.

Sharing the written answer of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Varun Gandhi wrote, ‘These figures given by the government in the Parliament are telling the situation of unemployment’.

He further wrote, “In the last 8 years, 22 crore youth applied for jobs in central departments, out of them only 7 lakh got employment when there are about one crore sanctioned vacant posts in the country”

“Who is responsible for this situation?”, he questioned.

It is not the first time, earlier too, Varun Gandhi slammed the government over vacant posts in various departments.

Reacting to the announcement of the PMO that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months, Varun Gandhi had said that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore vacant posts.

What did Jitendra Singh tell Parliament?

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh told that the government received over 22 crore job applications since 2014 and out of them, over 7.22 lakh applicants got permanent jobs.

Moreover, the total number of candidates recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different Central government departments has shown a decline over the last few years, he said.

During 2019-20, a total 1,47,096 persons were appointed in the different government departments. However, the number came down to 78,555 in 2020-21 and 38,850 in 2021-22.