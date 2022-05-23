Varun Gandhi targets administration over vacant government posts

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday raised the issue of government posts lying vacant and said job aspirants are desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

In a series of tweets, Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, described the situation of students in the last few years as a story of long struggle and said they have to fight for their rights as well as study.

“Carrying the burden of expectations of entire family, the life of students appearing in competitive exams has become a story of a long struggle for the last few years. Now students not only ‘study’ but also fight ‘battle’ for their rights,” he said.

Referring to vacancies in the government sector, he said while recruitments are pending for long, the time is slipping away like sand and “the students are desperate”.

बिना कारण रिक्त पड़े पद,लीक होते पेपर, सिस्टम पर हावी होता शिक्षा माफिया, कोर्ट-कचहरी व टूटती उम्मीद। छात्र अब प्रशासनिक अक्षमता की कीमत भी स्वयं चुका रहा है।



चयन सेवा आयोग कैसे बेहतर हो,परीक्षाएँ कैसे पारदर्शी एवं समय पर हों, इसपर आज और अभी से काम करना होगा।



कहीं देर ना हो जाए — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 23, 2022

“Posts are lying vacant without reason, papers leaking, education mafia dominating the system…and shattering hopes. Students are now paying the cost of administrative incompetence on their own,” Gandhi said while asserting that there was an immediate need to ensure transparent examinations.