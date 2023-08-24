Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Date, venue leaked

Hyderabad: A new chapter filled with love, togetherness, and happily ever after is about to begin for actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Their journey from reel to real is a testament to their sincere affection.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s love story began on the set of their Telugu film “Mister,” in a story reminiscent of the films they star in. Their on-screen chemistry ignited rumours of a real-life romance.

They stunned fans with stunning engagement photos on June 9, confirming their relationship.

Varun and Lavanya are planning to get married in an intimate wedding in Italy, a favourite among celebrities, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. With Europe’s charm as a backdrop, the couple intends to exchange vows against the romantic Italian backdrop in November.

“The wedding date is set and the preparations have begun in full swing to make it a memorable event for the Konidela-Allu family. Europe’s Summer end is the best time of the year to host a wedding; hence, they will take nuptial vows in November in Italy. Varun is busy with the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna…After that, he will gear up and will actively be involved in the preparations for his wedding with Lavanya in November,” a source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla.

A few reports suggest that the couple might exchange wedding vows on November 10.

On the work front, while Varun Tej prepares for the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna.