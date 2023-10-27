Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Hyderabad reception: Date & venue

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in Italy on November 1

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2023 1:45 pm IST
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Date & venue
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi with Chiranjeevi and his wife (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot on November 1 at the beautiful Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy. They’ve been in love for almost five years now and got engaged in June this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for all the exciting details about their upcoming big day!

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Now, here’s some exciting news for everyone eagerly waiting for the Konidela family’s grand wedding celebration.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Reception In Hyderabad

Varun and Lavanya have planned to host a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad on November 5 for their friends from the film industry and their families. The event will be held at the N Convention in Madhapur, as per the leaked invitation card.

MS Education Academy

It’s sure to be a star-studded affair, and fans are buzzing with anticipation to catch a glimpse of the glitz and glamour at this special celebration.

The pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on October 30, 2023, with a glamorous cocktail night. On October 31, 2023, both families will come together to celebrate the Haldi ceremony, adding a traditional touch to their grand celebration. The main event, the wedding, will take place at the luxurious Borgo San Felice Resort on November 1.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2023 1:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button