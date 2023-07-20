Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai: Good News! Celebrity couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their first child on Wednesday.

As per a source close to the couple, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Although they haven’t posted anything on social media yet.

Ishita announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach.

The news of Ishita’s pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in the thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster.

Vatsal on the other hand was recently seen in the Pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

He recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also stars Helly Shah.

Excited about the project, Vatsal said, “This film is really special and it was an amazing experience shooting for it as we have shot it in Somnath, Dwarka and the last schedule was shot in Daman! We have wrapped the film and it’s finally done.”

He also praised Helly.

“It was great working with Helly Shah, she is a fantastic actress. The movie is already in post-production and we are really excited about it. It was an overwhelming experience altogether,” he wrote.