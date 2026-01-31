VC Sajjanar organises farewell for 18 retiring Hyderabad City police officers

Advising them on financial vigilance, the Hyderabad City CP suggested the retirees invest their retirement funds safely in governmental institutions.

Hyderabad city CP VC Sajjanar during retirement event

Hyderabad: A grand ceremony was organised for 18 police officials retiring from service by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, VC Sajjanar, on Saturday, January 31.

The 18 group of retirees include one office superintendent, six sub-inspectors (SIs), seven assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), and four head constables.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner conveyed the department’s gratitude and regards to the retiring officers. He praised their invaluable service during crucial periods, including Telangana movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, and said their discipline and dedication of more than 33 to 42 years of service would continue to inspire the younger generation.

He encouraged the officers to treat retirement as a fresh start and take the restful period to spend healthy and quality time with their families.

Advising them on financial vigilance, the Hyderabad City CP suggested the retirees invest their retirement funds safely in governmental institutions and warned them to stay alert against cybercriminals, fraudulent schememes and unrealistic returns.

Family members should support the retirees emotionally and ensure a peaceful environment at home, Sajjanar said, adding that staying active is the key to longevity in life.

